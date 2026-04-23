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Human Rights Observatory

Why I celebrate Black graduation magic: An anti-racist perspective

By Clare Warner, Director, Equity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism, Student Affairs, McMaster University
There is a rich history of Black graduation ceremonies in the United States focused on celebrating the unique experiences and achievements of Black university students.

In Canada, the tradition gained attention with the University of Toronto’s 2017 celebration.

Since then, annual…The Conversation


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