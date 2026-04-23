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Seismic ‘whiplash’ – new research shows what happens when earthquakes stop suddenly

By Jesse Kearse, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
A new study uncovers a hidden pattern of ground motions at the end of big earthquakes that could help scientists and planners identify likely danger zones.The Conversation


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