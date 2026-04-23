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Human Rights Observatory

Who Benefits from Thai Foreign Minister’s Visit to Myanmar?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow (left) meets with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, April 22, 2026. © 2026 Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow visited Naypyidaw, the capital of Myanmar, on Wednesday. Thailand has been acutely affected by the situation in neighboring Myanmar, and is seeking solutions to the influx of refugees, mushrooming transnational crime, and worsening pollution. But it is hard to know what the visit accomplished.Sihasak, a veteran diplomat, has been a point…


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