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Human Rights Observatory

Ban on phones in schools: support for headteachers or unnecessary legislation?

By Andy Phippen, Professor of IT Ethics and Digital Rights, Bournemouth University
The announcement by the government that a legal ban will be placed on mobile phones in English schools marks a continued shift in tone, if not necessarily in substance, around the control of devices in educational settings.

What is being presented as a decisive intervention into children’s wellbeing is, in practice, the legal amplification of a reality that already exists across most schools. According to research…The Conversation


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