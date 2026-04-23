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Turner prize 2026 shortlist points to sculpture as a way of thinking about power, ecology and belief

By Martin Lang, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader in Fine Art , University of Lincoln
The shortlist for the Turner prize 2026 brings together four artists whose practices are firmly rooted in sculpture and installation. Their work, in diverse ways, tests how material form can carry political, ecological and symbolic meaning.

This year’s Turner prize jury (chaired by Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain) is composed of Sarah Allen (South London Gallery), Joe Hill (Yorkshire Sculpture Park), Sook-Kyung Lee (The Whitworth) and Alona Pardo (Arts Council Collection). They praised the…The Conversation


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