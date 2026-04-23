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Joan Eardley: ‘she would set up her canvas on the shore and paint in the lashing wind and rain like a woman possessed’

By Blane Savage, Lecturer in MA Creative Media Practice, University of the West of Scotland
Joan Eardley was one of the most unique and celebrated artists of her generation, but the international acclaim and recognition that her work deserves eluded her. Her paintings are not only foundational in Scotland’s cultural history, but continue to influence its creative landscape, particularly with those concerning dialogue around community and the poetics of place.

Currently on view in the National Galleries Scotland: Modern Two until June 28, Joan Eardley: The Nature of Painting,…The Conversation


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