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Why some countries give away free electricity and even pay consumers to use it

By Salma Al Arefi, Senior Lecturer in Renewable Energy, University of Leeds
In parts of Germany and Australia, a surprising thing is happening more and more often: households are being offered free electricity.

This is happening at times of day when there are high levels of energy being generated from solar or wind. It is caused because sometimes more electricity is being produced than people need. Only a limited amount of storage is available and most of it must be used immediately to keep…The Conversation


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