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Has the Strait of Hormuz emerged as Iran’s most powerful form of deterrence?

By Christian Emery, Associate Professor in International Politics, UCL
Iran’s confidence in having proven its ability to blockade Hormuz may provide cover for dialling down its nuclear ambiguity posture.The Conversation


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