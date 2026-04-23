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AI has crossed a threshold – what Claude Mythos means for the future of cybersecurity

By Gerald Mako, Research Affiliate, Cambridge Central Asia Forum, University of Cambridge
Independent tests suggest Mythos Preview is a major leap forward in the ability of AI to act as a truly autonomous agent.The Conversation


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