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Human Rights Observatory

Mandelson vetting: Starmer’s reluctance to engage with the details shows a lack of political leadership

By Stefan Stern, Visiting Professor of Management Practice, Bayes Business School, City St George's, University of London
For all of Keir Starmer’s undoubted abilities, steady nerve and top-level experience in the legal profession, his tenure as prime minister has been fraught with difficulty. This is no doubt partly due to his limited enthusiasm for the (at times banal) realities of political leadership.

It is also due to his reluctance to engage sufficiently with the details of important decisions. At key moments, he has chosen to look the other way and defer to others to execute.

The most recent and consequential example of this is the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington…The Conversation


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