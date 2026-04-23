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Why Sweden’s ban on fossil fuel production matters, despite not producing any itself – new research

By Lukas Slothuus, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Global Studies, University of Sussex
In 2022, Sweden took a rare step: the country banned all fossil fuel production.

The quirk is that Sweden has never actually produced any fossil fuels. So why would a country with no fossil fuel production decide to ban such production?

In a newly published study, I explain the curious case of this ban – and how it boosted Sweden’s reputation as a global leader on climate issues.

Sweden…The Conversation


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