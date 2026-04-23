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Human Rights Observatory

Legal categories for animals still divide — and limit — animal rights

By Daphnée B. Ménard, Doctorante en droit, avocate, LL.B., LL.M. , L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Although some laws now recognize animals as sentient beings, they’re still treated as property. This contradiction is a societal choice. Has the time come to challenge it?The Conversation


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