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Ending malaria in Africa: 5 essential reads on gains and challenges

By Wale Fatade, Commissioning Editor: Nigeria, The Conversation
Malaria, a life-threatening disease spread to humans by some types of mosquitoes, is preventable and curable. The World Malaria Report 2025 shows that in 2024, there were an estimated 282 million malaria cases and 610,000 malaria deaths in 80 countries. Africa carries a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden.

In…The Conversation


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