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Boreholes are booming in a drying South Africa – how the government plans to tighten controls

By Surina Esterhuyse, Associate Professor in the Centre for Environmental Management, University of the Free State
South Africa is moving to regulate groundwater more tightly as demand and climate pressures grow, but the draft rules still fall short in important ways.The Conversation


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