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Human Rights Observatory

ICC: Court Sends Duterte Case to Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is seen on a screen in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, March 14, 2025.  © 2025 Peter Dejong/AP Photo (The Hague) – The International Criminal Court (ICC)’s confirmation on April 23, 2026, of all crimes against humanity charges against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is a major step toward justice for the victims of the country’s “war on drugs,” Human Rights Watch said today.Three pretrial judges unanimously found substantial grounds to believe that…


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