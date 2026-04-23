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Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Confirmation of Duterte trial offers victims prospect of long-awaited truth and justice

By Amnesty International
Responding to the International Criminal Court confirming all crimes against humanity charges against former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, paving the way for full trial proceedings, the Director of Amnesty International Philippines Ritz Lee Santos said: “Families of victims and survivors of the ‘war on drugs’ have waited far too long for justice. The ICC’s confirmation […] The post Philippines: Confirmation of Duterte trial offers victims prospect of long-awaited truth and justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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