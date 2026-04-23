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Human Rights Observatory

David Malouf was a writer of wisdom, grace and generosity

By Brigid Rooney, Associate Professor (Affiliate), Australian Literature, University of Sydney
As an accomplished novelist, poet and essayist, David Malouf possessed a rare ability to work across genres with flair and elegance.The Conversation


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