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Entries now open! The Conversation Prize for writers 2026 – in partnership with Faber and Curtis Brown

By Jo Adetunji, Executive Editor – Partnerships, The Conversation
We’re delighted to announce that The Conversation Prize for writers is back for another year.

This annual competition invites academics and researchers to bring their work to life for a wider audience. It’s an opportunity to turn your research, expertise and insights into a compelling longform story that also has the potential to be developed into a bestselling nonfiction book. Whether you’re exploring new findings, re-examining established ideas, or sharing unique perspectives from your field, the prize celebrates clear, engaging writing that connects specialist knowledge with the…The Conversation


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