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Human Rights Observatory

UQP has cancelled a children’s book illustrated by Matt Chun, citing antisemitism

By Dennis Altman, Vice Chancellor's Fellow and Professorial Fellow, Institute for Human Security and Social Change, La Trobe University
We live in an era that increasingly seeks to cancel authors for their political views, even when these views are not reflected in their creative works.The Conversation


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