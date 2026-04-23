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Human Rights Observatory

A free shower is the least older people can expect. But aged care funding misses one key point

By Tracy Comans, Professor, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland; The University of Melbourne
No older person wants to pay to have a shower at home. But one key issue is how Australia pays for aged care without shifting the cost to future generations.The Conversation


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