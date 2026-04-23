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We eat a lot of wheat. So how can we grow more in a changing climate?

By Phil Brewer, Professor in Plant Biology, La Trobe University
Wheat is one of the most popular grains globally. But climate change is making it harder to grow, harvest and distribute this crucial crop.The Conversation


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