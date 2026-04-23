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Human Rights Observatory

Rights Need to Guide Global Fossil Fuel Phaseout

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Climate activists hold a rally to protest the use of fossil fuels on Earth Day in front of the White House on April 22, 2023, in Washington, DC. © 2023 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File People living near a coal plant in Dimitrovgrad, Bulgaria breathe air so toxic they describe themselves as prisoners in their own homes. In Louisiana, communities along the petrochemical corridor known as Cancer Alley face some of the highest cancer rates in the United States. In Uganda and Tanzania, activists opposing the East African Crude Oil Pipeline have faced arrest…


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