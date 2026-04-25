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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

African creators struggle to secure decent income in gig economy

By Laura
Africa has become one of the global creative economy’s most dynamic environments for growth. However, there is an economic gap between the value of what creators create and their income.


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