Before vaccines, diphtheria used to kill hundreds each year. Now it’s back in Australia
By Archana Koirala, Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist; Clinical Researcher, University of Sydney
Bianca Middleton, Senior Research Fellow, Menzies School of Health Research
Robert Duguid, Honorary Fellow, Global and Tropical Health, Menzies School of Health Research, Charles Darwin University
The disease has rarely been seen since the 1950s. Here’s what to look out for, and how it made a comeback.
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- Wednesday, April 22, 2026