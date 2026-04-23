Sports need better game-day mental health protocols to protect athletes – here’s how
By Rosemary Purcell, Professorial Fellow, Centre for Youth Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Courtney Walton, Senior Research Fellow, Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Worrying scenes during a recent AFL contest show many sports must do more to respond to mental health issues that unfold during play.
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- Wednesday, April 22, 2026