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Human Rights Observatory

Long before the Anzacs, April 25 was the day women in Australia got the right to vote

By Alice Neikirk, Program Convenor, Criminology, University of Newcastle
Apart from voting, April 25 1896 was also the day women got the right to govern – in a world first.The Conversation


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