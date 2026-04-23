We can’t know if Donald Trump has dementia. Even if he did, it wouldn’t excuse his actions
By Joyce Siette, Associate Professor | Deputy Director, The MARCS Institute for Brain, Behaviour and Development, Western Sydney University
Paul Strutt, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Western Sydney University
Blaming behaviour we don’t like on a disease means less accountability, and is bad for those who live with dementia. It’s also often inaccurate.
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- Wednesday, April 22, 2026