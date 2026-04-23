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Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: 4 Arrested for ‘Insulting’ Government

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Social media apps on a mobile phone. © 2018 AP Photo (London) – The arrest of at least four people in Bangladesh for posting social media content supposedly critical of the new government is an alarming continuation of the previous government’s repressive practices, Human Rights Watch said today. Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government should live up to its promises on freedom of expression, end the misuse of existing laws to silence dissent, and amend or replace legislation to remove provisions that are open to abuse. Prime Minister Rahman…


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