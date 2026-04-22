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Human Rights Observatory

I rediscovered a forgotten legal rule. It could transform Indigenous rights in Australia

By Olivia Barr, Associate Professor of Law, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne
The High Court has long said it can’t hear cases about Indigenous sovereignty, but new research shows that may not be the case.The Conversation


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