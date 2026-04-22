Erectile disorder: How science is moving beyond viagra
By Franklin Calazana, Ph.D student, psychology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
David Lafortune, Professor, Department of sexology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Éliane Dussault, Researcher and lecturer, Sexology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Erectile dysfunction treatment has long relied on self-reporting and a narrow set of treatment options. Advances support an increasingly personalized, data-driven and patient-centred care model.
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- Wednesday, April 22, 2026