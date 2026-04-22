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The science of cosiness: a textiles expert explains feather down, bamboo, polyester duvets

By Rebecca Van Amber, Senior Lecturer in Fashion & Textiles, RMIT University
Shopping for a duvet? There’s solid textile science to guide you – and it’s less complicated than the marketing would have you believe.The Conversation


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