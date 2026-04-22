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How emoji use at work can determine how competent your colleagues think you are

By Erin Leigh Courtice, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Department of Psychology, Toronto Metropolitan University
Your emojis need to match the tone of your message if you wish to appear competent, according to new research.The Conversation


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