Cash cows, scapegoats — and now global talent: Asian international students want to be seen for who they are
By Elizabeth Buckner, Associate Professor of Higher Education, University of Toronto
Ashley Manuel, PhD student, Higher Education program, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE), University of Toronto
Eun Gi (Cathy) Kim, PhD Candidate, Higher Education, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Sophie Xiaoyi Liu, PhD Candidate in Sociology, University of British Columbia
A transactional approach to including international students risks Canadians never getting to know the people who come to study with their full and complex lives.
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- Wednesday, April 22, 2026