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Chernobyl at 40: Secret Stasi files reveal extent of Soviet misinformation campaign over nuclear disaster

By Lauren Cassidy, Lecturer German and Russian Studies, Binghamton University, State University of New York
On April 26, 1986, Soviet engineers at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant were conducting a safety test. Doomed by a fatal design flaw and pushed to the limit by human negligence, reactor 4 exploded amid an attempted shutdown during a routine procedure, setting off a chain of events that ultimately released radioactive material


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