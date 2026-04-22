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Human Rights Observatory

6 African thinkers who help us understand the world – new book

By Christophe Premat, Professor, Canadian and Cultural Studies, Stockholm University
A look at six African intellectuals whose work challenges dominant narratives and reclaims Africa as a producer of knowledge, not just its object.The Conversation


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