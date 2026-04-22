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Sorry, Tampa Bay, mixed-use districts don’t reverse the dismal economics of sports venues

By J.C. Bradbury, Professor of Economics, Kennesaw State University
When the Atlanta Braves opened Truist Park in 2017, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called it a “watershed” moment.

What drew so much attention to the new Braves’ stadium in suburban Cobb County, Georgia, at the time was its construction within a mixed-use development, known as The Battery Atlanta. Truist Park anchors a live-work-play campus that includes restaurants, shops, hotels, offices and residences. The idea was to…The Conversation


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