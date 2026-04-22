Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pamphlets, radio, and now Iran’s AI-generated Lego videos: the new frontier of information warfare

By Ibrahim Al-Marashi, Adjunct Professor, IE School of Humanities, IE University; California State University San Marcos
While AI technology is new, information warfare is as old as conflict itself. For millennia, humans have used propaganda, deception and psychological operations to influence adversaries’ decision-making and morale. In the 13th century, for instance, the Mongols destroyed entire cities just so word of mouth would spread to the next, with the goal of breaking morale and forcing it to capitulate before troops even arrived.

As technology has progressed, it has opened new frontiers in information warfare. From the Second World War to the 1991 Gulf War, planes dropped leaflets to spread…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chernobyl at 40: Secret Stasi files reveal extent of Soviet misinformation campaign over nuclear disaster
~ 6 African thinkers who help us understand the world – new book
~ Is it better for your health to work standing up or sitting down?
~ US-Iran failed first round of talks in Pakistan: where did it all go wrong?
~ Chernobyl’s wildlife: the real story isn’t the presence of radiation – it’s the absence of humans
~ The Strait of Hormuz shows how everything is now about leverage
~ How Bafta helped elevate the video game to a respected art form worthy of celebration
~ Sorry, Tampa Bay, mixed-use districts don’t reverse the dismal economics of sports venues
~ Mandelson vetting scandal: why Whitehall is the worst of all worlds when it comes to accountability
~ Understanding incel culture – and how schools can address it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter