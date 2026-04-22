Understanding incel culture – and how schools can address it
By David Smith, Lecturer, School of Applied Social Studies, Robert Gordon University
Sabrina Fitzsimons, Co-Director of DCU CREATE (Centre for Collaborative Research Across Teacher Education), Lecturer in Education, Dublin City University
Incels – involuntary celibates – believe they have been unconditionally excluded from the dating market and are doomed to remain virgins. This has negative implications for their mood and self-esteem, as well as the women and girls they grow to resent.
For this reason, schools in England are now required to address incel communities, among other sources of online misogyny, in relationships, sex and health…
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- Wednesday, April 22, 2026