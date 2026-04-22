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Human Rights Observatory

Five health conditions mothers can develop after giving birth

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
During pregnancy, a mother’s body undergoes vast structural and functional changes. But what many might not know is that the after-effects of these changes can last long after giving birth – and can even result in the development of new health conditions.

Here are just a few of the common conditions a mother can develop after giving birth:

1. Gallstones


One common condition that arises after pregnancy is gallstones. Approximately 12% of women are affected.

GallstonesThe Conversation


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