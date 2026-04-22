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Human Rights Observatory

Reading shortcuts for children may be popular, but the research doesn’t back them up

By Holly Joseph, Professor of Language and Literacy Development, University of Reading
This year marks the UK’s National Year of Reading, which aims to rebuild good reading habits and enjoyment as child and adolescent reading declines year on year.

Reading enjoyment is at its lowest level for two decades, according to the National Literacy Trust’s annual survey. This matters because books expose children to a broader and richer vocabulary than everyday conversation, giving…The Conversation


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