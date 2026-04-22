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Human Rights Observatory

Israel, Iran: Unlawful March Attacks on Energy Infrastructure

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Natural gas refineries at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, in Asaluyeh, Iran, March 16, 2019. © 2019 Vahid Salemi/AP Photo (Beirut) – Israeli and Iranian attacks in mid-March 2026 on vital energy infrastructure were unlawfully indiscriminate and could trigger profound economic consequences for millions of people in the region and globally, Human Rights Watch said today. The attacks on the facilities in Iran and Qatar may amount to war crimes.On March 18, Israeli forces attacked Iran’s South Pars Gas Field, an…


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