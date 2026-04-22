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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

This Earth Day, meet some of the Caribbean’s national birds

By Janine Mendes-Franco
“Birds are among the most visible symbols of our natural heritage, inspiring national pride and reminding us that our islands are home to extraordinary biodiversity found nowhere else on earth.”


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