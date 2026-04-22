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Seeds of Exchange reveals the untold story of the plant collectors who connected Canton and London in the 18th century

By Max Carter-Brown, Lecturer, Evolutionary Biology, Anglia Ruskin University
I’m standing in a deconsecrated church in Lambeth, London, now home to the Garden Museum. It has a warm and pleasant atmosphere, undeniably a church, yet far removed from its original purpose. On this quiet Friday morning, I met with Emma House, the lead curator of the exhibition Seeds of Exchange. We wandered around the exhibit, which is deceptively small for the scale of its story, crossing continents, cultures, languages and time.

Seeds of Exchange: Canton and London in the 1700s tells a story…The Conversation


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