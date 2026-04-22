It’s a sing-off! Myth-busting about birds and sex when it comes to defending the nest
By Benjamin Freeman, Assistant Professor, School of Biological Sciences, Georgia Institute of Technology
Shreyas Arashanapalli, Graduate Student in Evolutionary Biology, Georgia Institute of Technology
Males aren’t the only angry birds defending their territory. A clever test finds which songbirds step up to fight off intruders and the role monogamy plays.
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- Wednesday, April 22, 2026