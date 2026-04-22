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Rotavirus cases in children are rising – but a highly effective vaccine has slashed hospitalizations from the virus by 80% in 2 decades

By Annette Regan, Adjunct Associate Professor of Epidemiology, University of California, Los Angeles
Rotavirus is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily and can make babies and young children very sick. This year, doctors have been seeing more cases earlier in the season than usual.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that almost 8…The Conversation


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