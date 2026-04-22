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Human Rights Observatory

EU’s Relations with Ethiopia Ignore Grim Human Rights Reality

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Jozef Síkela (left), EU commissioner for international partnerships, meets with Ethiopia’s minister of foreign affairs, Gedion Timothewos, in Addis Ababa, April 20, 2026. © 2026 Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia European Union Partnership Commissioner Jozef Sikela announced on April 21 the resumption of EU’s direct budget support to the Ethiopian government: the final step towards normalizing relations with the country.The move comes as Ethiopia’s dire human rights situation has deteriorated ahead of June 1 national elections.The EU initially suspended…


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