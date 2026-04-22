Tightened eligibility and cuts to plans: what the NDIS changes mean for participants
By Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
Ebe Ganon-Davey, PhD Candidate, School of Business, Canberra, UNSW Sydney
In sweeping reforms to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) announced today, the government will cut 160,000 participants from the scheme over the next four years and reduce funding for the average plan by A$5,000 in the next two years.
Speaking at the National Press Club today, NDIS Minister Mark Butler argued…
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- Wednesday, April 22, 2026