Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tightened eligibility and cuts to plans: what the NDIS changes mean for participants

By Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
Ebe Ganon-Davey, PhD Candidate, School of Business, Canberra, UNSW Sydney
In sweeping reforms to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) announced today, the government will cut 160,000 participants from the scheme over the next four years and reduce funding for the average plan by A$5,000 in the next two years.

Speaking at the National Press Club today, NDIS Minister Mark Butler arguedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Novel ‘Le Sang du Pouvoir’ by Hubert Kolani delves into African power
~ ‘No accountability, no checks and balances, no responsibility’: how Indigenous peoples think about AI
~ NDIS slashed and higher health insurance subsidy for over 65s scrapped, in Health Minister Butler’s package
~ Foreign companies are making billions off Australia’s gas. It’s time that changed
~ Restore Earth Day’s Legacy
~ Ethiopia: Persecution of Tigrayans Unrelenting
~ Hungary: Top EU Court Rules Anti-LGBT Law Unlawful
~ South Korea Co-sponsors UN Rights Resolution on North Korea
~ For AI to work for us, it will have to stop pretending to be us
~ How to safeguard against overdiagnosis when more GPs treat ADHD
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter