Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Novel ‘Le Sang du Pouvoir’ by Hubert Kolani delves into African power

By Laura
In a world where criticism is seldom allowed, and journalists and essayists face significant risks in addressing the inner workings of power, fiction offers an alternative solution.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tightened eligibility and cuts to plans: what the NDIS changes mean for participants
~ ‘No accountability, no checks and balances, no responsibility’: how Indigenous peoples think about AI
~ NDIS slashed and higher health insurance subsidy for over 65s scrapped, in Health Minister Butler’s package
~ Foreign companies are making billions off Australia’s gas. It’s time that changed
~ Restore Earth Day’s Legacy
~ Ethiopia: Persecution of Tigrayans Unrelenting
~ Hungary: Top EU Court Rules Anti-LGBT Law Unlawful
~ South Korea Co-sponsors UN Rights Resolution on North Korea
~ For AI to work for us, it will have to stop pretending to be us
~ How to safeguard against overdiagnosis when more GPs treat ADHD
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter