‘No accountability, no checks and balances, no responsibility’: how Indigenous peoples think about AI
By Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Critical Indigenous Studies and Director of The Centre for Global Indigenous Futures, Macquarie University
Tamika Worrell, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Critical Indigenous Studies, Macquarie University
New research positions AI not as a standalone tool, but as part of a wider system that shapes relationships between people, institutions, data and Country.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 22, 2026