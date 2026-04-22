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Human Rights Observatory

NDIS slashed and higher health insurance subsidy for over 65s scrapped, in Health Minister Butler’s package

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government will slash spending in real terms on the National Disability Insurance Scheme over four years, as it undertakes a massive “reset” of the program.

People with lower support needs will be moved off the scheme and over the next two years the average spending on plans will reduce to about A$26,000 – back to where it was in 2023 – down from the current $31,000.

Spending on third parties who manage most NDIS plans and claims will be cut by 30%, and more providers will need to be registered, particularly those giving personal care.

Announcing the crackdown,…The Conversation


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